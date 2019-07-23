US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping ‘acted responsibly’ in Hong Kong extradition bill protests
- US leader says China could stop demonstrations ‘if they wanted’
- Peaceful rally of more than 100,000 people devolved into violence as groups of masked men attacked protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police arrest six men over Yuen Long rampage by weapon-wielding mob, after unprecedented night of violence following extradition protests
- Arrests are first in connection with bloody attacks, in wake of accusations of slow police response on Sunday night
- Dozens more suspects on radar including members of notorious triad gangs, say police
