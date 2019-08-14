Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP
Hong Kong

China rejects US request for American warships to visit Hong Kong as protests rock city

  • Amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay was expected to stop in city on Saturday, while guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie planned port call in September
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:24am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Donald Trump claims China moving troops to Hong Kong border, citing US intelligence

  • US president posts on Twitter, urging calm as clashes continue between protesters and authorities
  • Trump earlier called situation in Hong Kong ‘tricky’ and said he hoped ‘nobody gets killed’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:06am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.