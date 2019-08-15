Channels

A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre on Monday. Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters
Hong Kong

US ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of Chinese paramilitary on Hong Kong border

  • State Department expresses ‘staunch support’ for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, in wake of protests at city’s airport
  • Statement voices concern over ‘continued erosion’ of Hong Kong’s autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:33am, 15 Aug, 2019

The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong airport struggles to pick up pieces after 1,000 flights grounded as security tightened after court order secured to clear protesters

  • Unprecedented violence at airport sparks widespread condemnation including from Beijing and local officials, residents and tourists, as well as business groups
  • Protesters also cable-tied, beat and tormented for several hours two mainland Chinese men they caught in terminal building
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Phila Siu  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:44am, 15 Aug, 2019

The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
