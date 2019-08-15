A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre on Monday. Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters
US ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of Chinese paramilitary on Hong Kong border
- State Department expresses ‘staunch support’ for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, in wake of protests at city’s airport
- Statement voices concern over ‘continued erosion’ of Hong Kong’s autonomy
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre on Monday. Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters
The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong airport struggles to pick up pieces after 1,000 flights grounded as security tightened after court order secured to clear protesters
- Unprecedented violence at airport sparks widespread condemnation including from Beijing and local officials, residents and tourists, as well as business groups
- Protesters also cable-tied, beat and tormented for several hours two mainland Chinese men they caught in terminal building
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee