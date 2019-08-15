Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Osaka in June. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

Donald Trump says Xi Jinping can ‘quickly and humanely solve’ Hong Kong stand-off

  • Protesters have staged 10 weeks of relentless protests to demand greater freedoms, including rallies that paralysed the city’s airport
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:50am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Osaka in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police fire tear gas at pro-democracy protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

US lawmakers vow ‘swift consequences’ if Chinese military cracks down in Hong Kong

  • State Department expresses ‘staunch support’ for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in wake of pro-democracy demonstrations
  • Politicians from both parties speak out in the wake of Donald Trump’s apparent reluctance to take a strong stand on the turmoil
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 5:48am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fire tear gas at pro-democracy protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.