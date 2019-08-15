US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Osaka in June. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping can ‘quickly and humanely solve’ Hong Kong stand-off
- Protesters have staged 10 weeks of relentless protests to demand greater freedoms, including rallies that paralysed the city’s airport
Police fire tear gas at pro-democracy protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers vow ‘swift consequences’ if Chinese military cracks down in Hong Kong
- State Department expresses ‘staunch support’ for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in wake of pro-democracy demonstrations
- Politicians from both parties speak out in the wake of Donald Trump’s apparent reluctance to take a strong stand on the turmoil
