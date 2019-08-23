Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sean Lin says his talk to the protesters outside Ma On Shan Police Station was unscripted. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: gentler approach to resolving stand-offs ‘worth considering’, says police officer whose efforts to persuade youths to go home went viral online

  • Chief Inspector Sean Lin had gently tried to persuade youngsters besieging Ma On Shan Police station to leave
  • Video capturing incident gained more than 415,000 views in less than a week and also went viral on Chinese social media site Weibo
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sean Lin says his talk to the protesters outside Ma On Shan Police Station was unscripted. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.