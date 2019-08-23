Sean Lin says his talk to the protesters outside Ma On Shan Police Station was unscripted. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: gentler approach to resolving stand-offs ‘worth considering’, says police officer whose efforts to persuade youths to go home went viral online
- Chief Inspector Sean Lin had gently tried to persuade youngsters besieging Ma On Shan Police station to leave
- Video capturing incident gained more than 415,000 views in less than a week and also went viral on Chinese social media site Weibo
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Sean Lin says his talk to the protesters outside Ma On Shan Police Station was unscripted. Photo: K. Y. Cheng