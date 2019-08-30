(From left): Joey Siu, Jacky So and William Chan Wai-lam of the Hong Kong Federation of Students. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: secondary school pupils take charge of their own strikes using social media
- Teenagers set up networks to plan their actions as part of school boycott push
- University student unions encouraging younger pupils to organise activities by themselves and to make their own decisions
