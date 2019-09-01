An undercover police officer subdues a protester in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: RTHK
Police say two undercover officers who fired warning shots during Hong Kong protests identified themselves as police before shooting in the air
- Two live rounds were fired within five minutes of each other at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday night
- Officers infiltrating demonstration had been noticed by protesters, who allegedly attacked them with sticks and poles
Topic | Hong Kong protests
