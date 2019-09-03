Police show press badges and various other gear confiscated from National Disaster Hardware Shop’s Sai Ying Pun storefront. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: owner of protective gear store vows to run his business despite arrest
- Lee Ching-hei, owner of National Disaster Hardware Shop, says he will run his business from wherever and whenever possible
- He was arrested last Saturday and charged with possessing offensive weapons
