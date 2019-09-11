Protesters in Hong Kong march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Prominent US senators back Hong Kong human rights and democracy act in wake of protest at city US consulate
- Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and Kristen Gillibrand, a New York state Democrat, join senators co-sponsoring Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Support comes days after thousands of protesters in the city marched in front of the US consulate to call for America’s support for their cause
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters in Hong Kong march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
A rally in Hong Kong on Sunday urged the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong human rights bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protesters warned not to try Beijing’s patience as Chinese state media denounces rally at US consulate
- Latest commentaries follow Sunday’s demonstration urging US Congress to pass Hong Kong human rights bill
- Editorial in China Daily says Beijing will act if things get out of control, while tabloid Global Times warns against ‘fit of hysteria’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A rally in Hong Kong on Sunday urged the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong human rights bill. Photo: Felix Wong