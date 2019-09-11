Channels

Protesters in Hong Kong march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong

Prominent US senators back Hong Kong human rights and democracy act in wake of protest at city US consulate

  • Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and Kristen Gillibrand, a New York state Democrat, join senators co-sponsoring Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
  • Support comes days after thousands of protesters in the city marched in front of the US consulate to call for America’s support for their cause
Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:03am, 11 Sep, 2019

A rally in Hong Kong on Sunday urged the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong human rights bill. Photo: Felix Wong
