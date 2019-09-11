Anti-government protesters disrupted transport links to Hong Kong International Airport on September 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Airlines postpones public debut of new US$229 million training centre, citing ‘recurring issues’ in city
- Sources indicate move was necessary because court order protecting Hong Kong airport unlikely to be lifted before October
- Unveiling of HK$1.8 billion 11-storey training centre on the airport island of Chek Lap Kok was originally scheduled for September 25
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters disrupted transport links to Hong Kong International Airport on September 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines staff face unpaid leave and reduced working hours as travellers deferring or cancelling trips cause cash flow shortfall
- Beleaguered airline blames deteriorating financial situation on anti-government protests that have been rocking the city since early June
- Stricken airline endured months of boardroom turmoil earlier in the year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock