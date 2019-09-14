Beijing supporters demonstrate at the International Finance Centre in Central in response to anti-government protests that have hit Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Showdown with Beijing looms as more US lawmakers back Hong Kong democracy bill
- Support grows in Congress for a Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as anti-government protests rack the city amid police crackdowns
- But analysts worry the proposed legislation would be largely symbolic and enrage Beijing, further damaging already strained US-China ties
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing supporters demonstrate at the International Finance Centre in Central in response to anti-government protests that have hit Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Protesters in Hong Kong march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Prominent US senators back Hong Kong human rights and democracy act in wake of protest at city US consulate
- Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and Kristen Gillibrand, a New York state Democrat, join senators co-sponsoring Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Support comes days after thousands of protesters in the city marched in front of the US consulate to call for America’s support for their cause
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters in Hong Kong march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong