SCMP
Hotel occupancy rates in Hong Kong have been badly hit since protests gripped the city more than three months ago. Photo: May Tse
Most hotel workers in Hong Kong having to take unpaid leave as occupancy rates take hit from ongoing protests, survey finds

  • Survey of workers from more than 40 three- to five-star hotels finds occupancy rates fell to as low as 30 per cent on average for the first half of August
  • Some 77 per cent of staff say they have been asked to take between one and three days of unpaid leave
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 8:06pm, 17 Sep, 2019

