Hotel occupancy rates in Hong Kong have been badly hit since protests gripped the city more than three months ago. Photo: May Tse
Most hotel workers in Hong Kong having to take unpaid leave as occupancy rates take hit from ongoing protests, survey finds
- Survey of workers from more than 40 three- to five-star hotels finds occupancy rates fell to as low as 30 per cent on average for the first half of August
- Some 77 per cent of staff say they have been asked to take between one and three days of unpaid leave
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hotel occupancy rates in Hong Kong have been badly hit since protests gripped the city more than three months ago. Photo: May Tse