Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong

When prosperity trumps demands for democracy

  • Mainland students in the US enjoy broad access to news, but still oppose the protests in Hong Kong because they value economic success over freedom
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 5:58am, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘West can’t solve your problems,’ China’s Communist Party tells Hong Kong protesters

  • Those who ‘call on people to take to the streets’ have nothing to offer but ‘empty words of democracy and freedom’, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in commentary published on social media
  • Western nations ‘can’t even solve their domestic problems … it is a fantasy to ask them to help people thousands of miles away’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: 12:09pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.