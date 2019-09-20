Nathan Leung says his transfer was tantamount to dismissal. Photo: Felix Wong
HSBC refutes claims it pressured contractor to remove worker who was pushing for bank trade union in Hong Kong
- Nathan Leung, who works for contractor Compass Group, said he was asked to move from bank and that transfer request was tantamount to dismissal
- But a spokeswoman for the bank rejected his claims, saying Leung was not and had never been an employee of HSBC
Topic | HSBC
Nathan Leung says his transfer was tantamount to dismissal. Photo: Felix Wong