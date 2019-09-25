A police source said the car hit a customs officer’s right arm when it suddenly accelerated to escape. Photo: Warton Li
Police searching for driver of seven-seater car after he speeds through border checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China
- Driver, a Hong Kong man in his 20s, had been singled out for a stop and search at Lok Ma Chau control point
- Customs officer brought to hospital after being struck by accelerating car
Topic | Crime
