Jason Ng has left BNP Paribas following online comments he posted about Hong Kong protests. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong lawyer quits BNP Paribas after Facebook post supporting anti-government protests and ridiculing pro-Beijing activists
- Jason Ng resigns from senior legal post in French investment bank amid mainland China backlash over online comments
- Company and former employee refuse to comment as global firms in Hong Kong feel squeeze over protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
