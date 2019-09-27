Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jason Ng has left BNP Paribas following online comments he posted about Hong Kong protests. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong

Hong Kong lawyer quits BNP Paribas after Facebook post supporting anti-government protests and ridiculing pro-Beijing activists

  • Jason Ng resigns from senior legal post in French investment bank amid mainland China backlash over online comments
  • Company and former employee refuse to comment as global firms in Hong Kong feel squeeze over protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:44am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jason Ng has left BNP Paribas following online comments he posted about Hong Kong protests. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.