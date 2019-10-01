An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas in Sham Shui Po district on National Day. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police ‘overwhelmed’ as anti-government protesters unleash new level of violence
- Protesters block roads, set fires and throw firebombs in at least 13 areas – more than 180 arrested
- Police fight back with tear gas, water cannons and six live rounds – at least 66 people injured
