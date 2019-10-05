There’s no silent majority in Hong Kong, only a terrified minority while the rest are fine with mob rule and anarchy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo
There’s no silent majority in Hong Kong, only a terrified minority while the rest are fine with mob rule and anarchy
- Yonden Lhatoo questions the narrative that most Hongkongers are opposed to protest violence, as hardly anyone speaks out against the systematic destruction of what was once a great city
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.