A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
US House approves Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, with Senate vote next
- The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
- Lawmakers also approved a bill that blocks the export of police equipment such as tear gas to Hong Kong authorities
