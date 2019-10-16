Randall Schriver, US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, at a news briefing in May. On Tuesday, he spoke of China’s “erosion of the things that were promised the people of Hong Kong”. Photo: US Department of Defence
Pentagon official says US is concerned by ‘heavier hand Beijing has taken’ in Hong Kong
- Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, cites trend toward ‘less autonomy, more influence from Beijing’
- His comments come as US House passes bill to sanction Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
US passing Hong Kong human rights and democracy act will only ‘punish the wrong people’: ex-Trump envoy Susan Thornton
- Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia, says the bill is a ‘huge mistake’ and reflects misconceptions in the US about China’s rise
- She says stripping Hong Kong of its special status will hurt Hongkongers and have ‘Beijingers dancing in the streets’
