Randall Schriver, US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, at a news briefing in May. On Tuesday, he spoke of China’s “erosion of the things that were promised the people of Hong Kong”. Photo: US Department of Defence
Hong Kong

Pentagon official says US is concerned by ‘heavier hand Beijing has taken’ in Hong Kong

  • Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, cites trend toward ‘less autonomy, more influence from Beijing’
  • His comments come as US House passes bill to sanction Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 7:29am, 16 Oct, 2019

Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US passing Hong Kong human rights and democracy act will only ‘punish the wrong people’: ex-Trump envoy Susan Thornton

  • Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia, says the bill is a ‘huge mistake’ and reflects misconceptions in the US about China’s rise
  • She says stripping Hong Kong of its special status will hurt Hongkongers and have ‘Beijingers dancing in the streets’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 9:56am, 10 Oct, 2019

