Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal on Monday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong

Why Canada election candidates dodged Hong Kong protest ‘minefield’ ahead of Justin Trudeau’s win

  • Only 2,742 out of the estimated 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong were on Canada’s International Register of Voters as of mid-October
  • Candidates may have avoided the issue of the Hong Kong protests for fear of alienating one camp or the other, observers said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 4:45am, 23 Oct, 2019

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau before his victory speech. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canada elections: Justin Trudeau hangs on to power after fighting for political survival

  • PM Justin Trudeau tells supporters he has ‘a clear mandate’ after his government lost majority in national elections
  • Chinese-Canadians and Canadian expats in Hong Kong watch election drama unfold on television
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 10:56pm, 22 Oct, 2019

