Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal on Monday. Photo: AP
Why Canada election candidates dodged Hong Kong protest ‘minefield’ ahead of Justin Trudeau’s win
- Only 2,742 out of the estimated 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong were on Canada’s International Register of Voters as of mid-October
- Candidates may have avoided the issue of the Hong Kong protests for fear of alienating one camp or the other, observers said
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal on Monday. Photo: AP
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau before his victory speech. Photo: Reuters
Canada elections: Justin Trudeau hangs on to power after fighting for political survival
- PM Justin Trudeau tells supporters he has ‘a clear mandate’ after his government lost majority in national elections
- Chinese-Canadians and Canadian expats in Hong Kong watch election drama unfold on television
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau before his victory speech. Photo: Reuters