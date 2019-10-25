Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police fire tear gas during pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on October 21. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

US Senate bill calls for ending sale of crowd-control munitions to Hong Kong

  • The proposal mirrors bipartisan legislation that passed in the US House of Representatives last week
  • Hong Kong police are sourcing much of their munitions from American manufacturers, an Amnesty International USA investigation says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 6:36am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas during pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on October 21. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.