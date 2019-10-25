Riot police fire tear gas during pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on October 21. Photo: AFP
US Senate bill calls for ending sale of crowd-control munitions to Hong Kong
- The proposal mirrors bipartisan legislation that passed in the US House of Representatives last week
- Hong Kong police are sourcing much of their munitions from American manufacturers, an Amnesty International USA investigation says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire tear gas during pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on October 21. Photo: AFP