Flower bouquets, paper cranes and Post-it messages from people wishing Chow Tsz-lok a speedy recovery were placed in the lobby outside the intensive care unit of Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Condition of Hong Kong student injured in car park fall deteriorates, but doctors yet to confirm brain death

  • Medical source says pressure formed inside skull of Chow Tsz-lok on the impact of fall has reached a life-threatening level
  • Police plan to seek security footage of buildings around car park for more clues on accident
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:32am, 8 Nov, 2019

Flower bouquets, paper cranes and Post-it messages from people wishing Chow Tsz-lok a speedy recovery were placed in the lobby outside the intensive care unit of Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Friends describe Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert

  • Chow Tsz-lok known among his friends for his love of basketball and mathematics
  • He was top of his class in senior secondary years and enrolled himself in computer science department at HKUST
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 9:02am, 7 Nov, 2019

Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
