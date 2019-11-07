Flower bouquets, paper cranes and Post-it messages from people wishing Chow Tsz-lok a speedy recovery were placed in the lobby outside the intensive care unit of Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Condition of Hong Kong student injured in car park fall deteriorates, but doctors yet to confirm brain death
- Medical source says pressure formed inside skull of Chow Tsz-lok on the impact of fall has reached a life-threatening level
- Police plan to seek security footage of buildings around car park for more clues on accident
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Friends describe Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert
- Chow Tsz-lok known among his friends for his love of basketball and mathematics
- He was top of his class in senior secondary years and enrolled himself in computer science department at HKUST
