(L-R) Zen Soo from Inside China Tech, and Alkira Reinfrank, Yang Yang and Bernice Chan from Eat Drink Asia, winners in the Asia Podcast Awards. Photo: Antony Dickson
South China Morning Post’s Eat Drink Asia and Inside China Tech podcasts win big at Asia Podcast Awards
- Two diverse podcasts from the Post have just been recognised at Asia’s premier podcasting awards
- The podcasts explore the world of food, entertainment and technology
A pork banh mi at Le Petit Saigon in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Eat Drink Asia: Banh mi-where Vietnamese tradition and French colonialism collide
- While banh mi might look simple, there’s more to it than meets the eye
- The dish was born in a time when Vietnamese weren’t even allowed access to wheat flour, making it hard to imagine the sandwich would become world famous
