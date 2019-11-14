Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(L-R) Zen Soo from Inside China Tech, and Alkira Reinfrank, Yang Yang and Bernice Chan from Eat Drink Asia, winners in the Asia Podcast Awards. Photo: Antony Dickson
Hong Kong

South China Morning Post’s Eat Drink Asia and Inside China Tech podcasts win big at Asia Podcast Awards

  • Two diverse podcasts from the Post have just been recognised at Asia’s premier podcasting awards
  • The podcasts explore the world of food, entertainment and technology
Topic |   Eat Drink Asia Podcast
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 7:45pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R) Zen Soo from Inside China Tech, and Alkira Reinfrank, Yang Yang and Bernice Chan from Eat Drink Asia, winners in the Asia Podcast Awards. Photo: Antony Dickson
READ FULL ARTICLE
A pork banh mi at Le Petit Saigon in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Podcasts

Eat Drink Asia: Banh mi-where Vietnamese tradition and French colonialism collide

  • While banh mi might look simple, there’s more to it than meets the eye
  • The dish was born in a time when Vietnamese weren’t even allowed access to wheat flour, making it hard to imagine the sandwich would become world famous
Topic |   Eat Drink Asia Podcast
SCMP

Yang Yang  

Alkira Reinfrank  

Bernice Chan  

Updated: 4:38pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pork banh mi at Le Petit Saigon in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.