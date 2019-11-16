Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge in Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: peaceful Friday turns violent again as government issues warning to employees and university chiefs call for end to deadlock

  • Heads of Hong Kong’s nine universities issue joint statement calling on both sides to end bitter conflict that has moved onto campuses around the city
  • Government warns 180,000 employees they face immediate suspension if arrested while taking part in unlawful public activities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Gary Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:33am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge in Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.