The two German students, both aged 22, are studying at Tuen Mun-based Lingnan University. Photo: David Wong
Two German exchange students released on bail after being arrested during Hong Kong protest in Tuen Mun
- Pair detained on Thursday night for taking part in an illegal assembly, while one also allegedly breached the mask ban
- Lingnan University, where the pair are studying, has been in contact with them and gave appropriate help, spokesman says
