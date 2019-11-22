Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vincent Chan (left), the general manager of Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease, and Chau Mei-yee, a social worker at the Christian Family Service Centre, at a cognitive training class on October 29. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease teams with local care centres to provide cognitive training for Hong Kong’s elderly dementia patients

  • Christian Family Service Centre works with foundation to offer classes and services for patients and their families.
  • Foundation is a beneficiary of Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraising campaign organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vincent Chan (left), the general manager of Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease, and Chau Mei-yee, a social worker at the Christian Family Service Centre, at a cognitive training class on October 29. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.