Vincent Chan (left), the general manager of Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease, and Chau Mei-yee, a social worker at the Christian Family Service Centre, at a cognitive training class on October 29. Photo: May Tse
Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease teams with local care centres to provide cognitive training for Hong Kong’s elderly dementia patients
- Christian Family Service Centre works with foundation to offer classes and services for patients and their families.
- Foundation is a beneficiary of Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraising campaign organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK.
