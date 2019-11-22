Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hundreds of protesters marched to the British Consulate in Hong Kong in September, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Conservative members of the House of Lords have supported the move in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Make BNO Hongkongers full British citizens, Boris Johnson urged by top political figures as UK election approaches

  • Several influential parliamentarians call on prime minister to give holders of British National (Overseas) passports full citizenship
  • The call, which its supporters say would correct ‘historic error’, injects the issue into Britain’s elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:42am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of protesters marched to the British Consulate in Hong Kong in September, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Conservative members of the House of Lords have supported the move in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the live debate. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spar over Brexit in first election debate

  • Neither candidate appeared to land a knockout blow in the first of several planned televised debates ahead of the divisive December 12 poll
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:22pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the live debate. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.