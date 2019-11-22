Hundreds of protesters marched to the British Consulate in Hong Kong in September, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Conservative members of the House of Lords have supported the move in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Nora Tam
Make BNO Hongkongers full British citizens, Boris Johnson urged by top political figures as UK election approaches
- Several influential parliamentarians call on prime minister to give holders of British National (Overseas) passports full citizenship
- The call, which its supporters say would correct ‘historic error’, injects the issue into Britain’s elections
Topic | Hong Kong protests
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the live debate. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spar over Brexit in first election debate
- Neither candidate appeared to land a knockout blow in the first of several planned televised debates ahead of the divisive December 12 poll
Topic | Britain
