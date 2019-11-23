Channels

Potential buyers attend an event in October for the Seaside Sonata project by CK Asset, the city’s second-largest developer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong

Residential sales remain sluggish as Hong Kong homebuyers ‘stay on the sidelines’ to wait out anti-government protest crisis

  • Slow sales continue despite government initiatives to relax mortgage lending rules for first-time buyers
  • Weak demand leads to the worst week for residential property since the anti-government protest crisis erupted in June
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 9:33pm, 23 Nov, 2019

