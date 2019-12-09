Macau’s security chief Wong Sio-chak did not explain why two senior figures from the American business community in Hong Kong were denied entry to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: Tyrone Siu
Macau dismisses suggestion high-profile Americans were barred in retaliation against US’ protests-backing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Security chief says entry decisions based on ‘safety risks and threats’, calls alternative theory ‘speculation’
- Chairman and president of American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong denied access to Macau on Saturday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
