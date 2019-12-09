Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Macau’s security chief Wong Sio-chak did not explain why two senior figures from the American business community in Hong Kong were denied entry to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong

Macau dismisses suggestion high-profile Americans were barred in retaliation against US’ protests-backing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

  • Security chief says entry decisions based on ‘safety risks and threats’, calls alternative theory ‘speculation’
  • Chairman and president of American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong denied access to Macau on Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 1:37pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Macau’s security chief Wong Sio-chak did not explain why two senior figures from the American business community in Hong Kong were denied entry to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: Tyrone Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry to Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Heads of influential American business group in Hong Kong denied entry to Macau after opposition to extradition bill

  • Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, and group’s chairman Robert Grieves held at border for two hours, on their way to an annual ball
  • Refusal comes after chamber’s opposition to doomed extradition bill, and tension over US legislation on Hong Kong affairs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:15pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry to Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.