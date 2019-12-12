The video, which has been circulated widely among parents on social media, was captured by the vehicle behind the bus. Photo: Facebook
Freak accident of Hong Kong schoolboy falling from the back of a bus captured on video and goes viral on social media
- The belt of the student’s schoolbag got entangled with the bus’s emergency door and opened it accidentally, police source says
- A teacher from S.K.H. St Peter’s Primary School in Sai Wan says the pupil, who suffered minor abrasions, was sent to a hospital immediately on December 4
