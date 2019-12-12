The video, which has been circulated widely among parents on social media, was captured by the vehicle behind the bus. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong

Freak accident of Hong Kong schoolboy falling from the back of a bus captured on video and goes viral on social media

  • The belt of the student’s schoolbag got entangled with the bus’s emergency door and opened it accidentally, police source says
  • A teacher from S.K.H. St Peter’s Primary School in Sai Wan says the pupil, who suffered minor abrasions, was sent to a hospital immediately on December 4
Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 7:27pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The video, which has been circulated widely among parents on social media, was captured by the vehicle behind the bus. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.