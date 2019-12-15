Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Beijing’s governing formula may be the same but Hong Kong can never be like Macau

  • Beijing has regularly reminded Hong Kong to take neighbouring Macau as a good reference, in particular for plugging national security loopholes
  • Hong Kong, having enjoyed decades of special ties with the United States, is likely to be haunted by the ups and downs of China-US relations
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 5:26pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.