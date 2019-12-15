Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Beijing’s governing formula may be the same but Hong Kong can never be like Macau
- Beijing has regularly reminded Hong Kong to take neighbouring Macau as a good reference, in particular for plugging national security loopholes
- Hong Kong, having enjoyed decades of special ties with the United States, is likely to be haunted by the ups and downs of China-US relations
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.