The Consumer Council 1,158 complaints about air tickets and airline services between January and November this year. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong Consumer Council criticises airlines’ lack of transparency on compensation for delayed, cancelled flights
- During undercover calls by the council, just four airlines out of 20 were able to explain the company’s specific policies on delayed and cancelled flights
- The remaining 16 often answered: ‘It depends on the situation’
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
