The charity bazaar was organised by the Italian Women’s Association. Photo: Edmond So
Spirit of giving warms Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital in Hong Kong, part of Operation Santa Claus
- Visitors throng fundraising event set up in the yard of hospital by Italian Women’s Association
- Sale proceeds will go to the Society for the Relief of Disabled Children and Operation Santa Claus
