The charity bazaar was organised by the Italian Women’s Association. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong

Spirit of giving warms Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital in Hong Kong, part of Operation Santa Claus

  • Visitors throng fundraising event set up in the yard of hospital by Italian Women’s Association
  • Sale proceeds will go to the Society for the Relief of Disabled Children and Operation Santa Claus
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The charity bazaar was organised by the Italian Women’s Association. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.