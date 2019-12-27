RTHK’s accrued expenses had increased by 117 per cent over the past nine years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Advisers to public broadcaster RTHK write to Hong Kong government to seek more cash and condemn job cuts

  • Panel members find it unfair that the station suffered job cuts amid increased workload during protests, when police claimed HK$950 million in overtime pay
  • Both police and the broadcaster serve the public and therefore should not be treated differently by the government, the advisers appeal in a letter
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 9:55pm, 27 Dec, 2019

