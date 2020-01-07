Dr Lawrence Cheung was before lawmakers on Tuesday to respond to a watchdog’s concerns over Hong Kong Productivity Council’s governance and project classification arrangements. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong

Hong Kong economic agency rebuked for massaging figures to meet targets vows to improve transparency

  • Hong Kong Productivity Council criticised for double-counting projects to meet performance targets
  • Government-funded agency's leaders grilled by lawmakers over critical report from watchdog
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:44pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Dr Lawrence Cheung was before lawmakers on Tuesday to respond to a watchdog’s concerns over Hong Kong Productivity Council’s governance and project classification arrangements. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.