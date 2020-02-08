Yonden Lhatoo
Yonden Lhatoo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo

Hong Kong’s despicable hospital strike over coronavirus crisis is just a taste of more to come

  • Yonden Lhatoo condemns public hospital workers for abandoning their patients for the sake of politics, and warns of more disruptions by unionised anti-government activists in the year ahead.
Yonden Lhatoo
Yonden Lhatoo

Updated: 7:37pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Yonden Lhatoo

Yonden Lhatoo

Yonden Lhatoo is the Chief News Editor at the Post. He had worked as a television news anchor and editor in Hong Kong for nearly two decades before joining the SCMP in 2015.

Just Saying