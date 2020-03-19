Health officials are looking at whether the coronavirus has been spreading in Lan Kwai Fong, a magnet for partygoers and diners. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 16 new cases with health officials to probe possible infection spread in city’s entertainment hub of Lan Kwai Fong

  • Five infections linked to Hong Kong’s nightlife heartland as officials launch contagion investigation into the area
  • Hong Kong’s confirmed coronavirus total increases to 208
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Chris Lau and Alvin Lum

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Mar, 2020

