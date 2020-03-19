Health officials are looking at whether the coronavirus has been spreading in Lan Kwai Fong, a magnet for partygoers and diners. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 16 new cases with health officials to probe possible infection spread in city’s entertainment hub of Lan Kwai Fong
- Five infections linked to Hong Kong’s nightlife heartland as officials launch contagion investigation into the area
- Hong Kong’s confirmed coronavirus total increases to 208
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
