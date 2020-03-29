Domestic helpers enjoy their Sunday in Central under the first day of the new social-distancing laws. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s domestic helpers getting used to new normal as social distancing keeps them apart on only day off

  • Workers gather in public parks and run errands as before but in smaller numbers
  • Some say employers encouraged them to stay inside and even offered an extra day’s paid work if they did
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Karen Zhang
Updated: 8:47pm, 29 Mar, 2020

