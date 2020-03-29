Domestic helpers enjoy their Sunday in Central under the first day of the new social-distancing laws. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s domestic helpers getting used to new normal as social distancing keeps them apart on only day off
- Workers gather in public parks and run errands as before but in smaller numbers
- Some say employers encouraged them to stay inside and even offered an extra day’s paid work if they did
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
