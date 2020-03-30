Tin Shui Estate in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

250 residents evacuated in fire at Hong Kong public housing flat at daybreak

  • Police suspect a remote-controlled car’s battery burst into flames while being charged in a 30th-floor flat, as initial investigation found nothing suspicious
  • Blaze was extinguished in about 40 minutes, while a nine-year-old boy was taken to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for feeling unwell after inhaling smoke
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:00pm, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tin Shui Estate in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE