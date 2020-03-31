At least another 60 people tested preliminary positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: at least 60 more test positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong, as hospital bed shortage means recovering patients could be sent to quarantine centres

  • Woman in 21st week of pregnancy who had been to Brazil and US among new cases
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam says patients being kept waiting for beds is ‘not satisfactory’ and announces tens of billions of dollars more in funding
Kimmy Chung , Alvin Lum and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:05pm, 31 Mar, 2020

