Coronavirus: at least 60 more test positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong, as hospital bed shortage means recovering patients could be sent to quarantine centres
- Woman in 21st week of pregnancy who had been to Brazil and US among new cases
- City’s leader Carrie Lam says patients being kept waiting for beds is ‘not satisfactory’ and announces tens of billions of dollars more in funding
