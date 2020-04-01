Security guards checked people before they entered the AGM at the Intercontinental Hotel. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong school holds AGM attended by dozens of people despite social-distancing laws and curbs on public gatherings

  • St Paul’s Co-educational College alumni association meets after being exempted from new laws limiting groups to no more than four people
  • As a registered company the group was legally required to hold the meeting by Tuesday at the latest
Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:35am, 1 Apr, 2020

