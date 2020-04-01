The legal sector has taken a hammering since the coronavirus hit Hong Kong, according to the Bar Association and Law Society. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawyers want government handout as city’s court system grinds to a halt

  • Bar Association urges Financial Secretary Paul Chan to include barristers and other self-employed in next round of subsidies
  • Traditional image of ‘hideously rich’ lawyer not accurate, says association chairman Philip Dykes
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alvin Lum
Updated: 4:35pm, 1 Apr, 2020

