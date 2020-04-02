People keep their distance while waiting for a tram in the Central district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong social-distancing rules likely to continue, government adviser says, as officials warn beauty parlours could be next to close
- Initial measures were set to expire on April 11, but Dr David Hui believes the need to remain vigilant will see that extended
- A beautician was among those that were confirmed as being infected on Wednesday, and officials said they were monitoring the situation
