Man Hau-chung, dean of the engineering faculty at Polytechnic University, with the two types of mask it has designed. Photo: PolyU
Coronavirus: Hong Kong university to mass produce reusable face shields for public to help in fight against epidemic

  • Protective masks designed by Polytechnic University using 3D printing laboratory
  • First batch of 30,000 to be rolled out in three weeks and expected to cost between HK$40 and HK$50 each
Updated: 3:43pm, 2 Apr, 2020

