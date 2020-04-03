Like airlines the world over, much of Cathay Pacific’s fleet has been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific to cut more flights after carrying just 582 people in a day

  • Airline says it will further reduce long-haul flights after 99.4 per cent drop in passenger numbers
  • Top bosses to take 30 per cent pay cut between now and December
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:29am, 3 Apr, 2020

Like airlines the world over, much of Cathay Pacific’s fleet has been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE