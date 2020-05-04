The police chief rented a flat in Kowloon Tong’s Boland Court in 2016. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police dismiss media accusations of inaction by their chief over unauthorised building works

  • Force says allegations against police commissioner Chris Tang concerning unauthorised works at a flat he rented in 2016 are ‘unfounded’
  • A newspaper report earlier accused Tang of turning a blind eye to the illegal structures
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Karen Zhang and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:20am, 5 May, 2020

