The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: autistic man jailed for two weeks for assaulting two people at Lennon Wall last year
- Defence lawyer Graham Harris says Cheng Tung-sin’s attack on passers-by at North Point Lennon Wall was not premeditated
- But Eastern Court magistrate Arthur Lam imposes the jail term on Cheng to reflect the serious injury he inflicted on one of them
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam