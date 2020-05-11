The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: autistic man jailed for two weeks for assaulting two people at Lennon Wall last year

  • Defence lawyer Graham Harris says Cheng Tung-sin’s attack on passers-by at North Point Lennon Wall was not premeditated
  • But Eastern Court magistrate Arthur Lam imposes the jail term on Cheng to reflect the serious injury he inflicted on one of them
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:26pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE