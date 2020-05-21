Hong Kong Police handled 655 burglaries in the first three months of this year, up nearly 75 per cent from 375 over the same period in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police called to warehouse in New Territories after electric wires worth HK$900,000 stolen

  • Burglary came to light at around 8.45am when a 62-year-old godown worker arrived for work at Lung Tin Tsuen village in Yuen Long
  • Police say about 100 rolls of electric wires have been stolen, in the second warehouse break-in in the region within a day
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:52pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Police handled 655 burglaries in the first three months of this year, up nearly 75 per cent from 375 over the same period in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE