Hong Kong Police handled 655 burglaries in the first three months of this year, up nearly 75 per cent from 375 over the same period in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police called to warehouse in New Territories after electric wires worth HK$900,000 stolen
- Burglary came to light at around 8.45am when a 62-year-old godown worker arrived for work at Lung Tin Tsuen village in Yuen Long
- Police say about 100 rolls of electric wires have been stolen, in the second warehouse break-in in the region within a day
Topic | Crime
