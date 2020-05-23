Nathan Law (centre) of the pro-democracy Demosito Party speaks to reporters on Friday as he and other Demosisto members distribute fliers in Hong Kong against China's proposed national security law. International opposition to the measure is growing. Photo: AFP
International opposition mounts against China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong
- British, Australian and Canadian foreign ministers stress that Sino-British Joint Declaration remains legally binding
- EU says ‘democratic debate, consultation of key stakeholders and respect for protected rights and freedoms in Hong Kong’ needed before passing law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
